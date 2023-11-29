Giving the gift of glam is a fun way to spoil the ones you love.

Beauty and style expert Grace Gold shares ideas perfect for the holiday season!

Her recommendations include the following:

ELEMIS limited edition holiday kits – under $100 – us.elemis.com

The Shoe Fairy – use PIX11 for 10% off – shoefairyofficial.com

KISS & imPRESS Limited-Edition Nail & Lash Holiday Collection – Local drugstores / kissusa.com

The Knot Dr. for Conair with Case – $11.05 – Amazon

Mother Science Molecular Hero Serum – $89 – MotherScience.com

WITHit Band Candy – withitgear.com

SPONSOR: GRACE GOLD