Giving the gift of glam is a fun way to spoil the ones you love.
Beauty and style expert Grace Gold shares ideas perfect for the holiday season!
Her recommendations include the following:
ELEMIS limited edition holiday kits – under $100 – us.elemis.com
The Shoe Fairy – use PIX11 for 10% off – shoefairyofficial.com
KISS & imPRESS Limited-Edition Nail & Lash Holiday Collection – Local drugstores / kissusa.com
The Knot Dr. for Conair with Case – $11.05 – Amazon
Mother Science Molecular Hero Serum – $89 – MotherScience.com
WITHit Band Candy – withitgear.com
SPONSOR: GRACE GOLD