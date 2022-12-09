From winter driving and home heater safety tips, we’ve been partnering with Jacoby & Meyers all year to put your safety first.

Now as the temperatures drop we want to make sure all New Yorkers are warm from the inside out. Attorney Andrew Finkelstein, the managing partner of Jacoby & Meyers shows us how they have partnered with New York Cares Coat Drive to give the gift of warmth this season with both coat and meals.

Last year, New York Cares volunteers delivered more than 33 million meals to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

And in the past, donations have helped more than two-million New Yorkers receive a warm winter coat.

If you’d like donate a coat head to:

Jacoby & Meyers Collection Box

Manhattan office

39 Broadway

or

Upstate office

1279 Route 300

Newburgh, NY

You can also find drop-off sites throughout the 5 Boroughs by going to NewYorkCares.org.

If you’d like to make a donation online go facebook.com/JacobyMeyersNewYork.

If you need a coat or know someone in need of a coat, see a list of a New York Cares walk-in distribution sites.