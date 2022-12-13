If you still have holiday shopping to do, our resident Beauty expert, Milly Almodovar is here to show us her best picks. Up first, Milly recommends you head to TJ Maxx and Marshalls for beauty gifts, clothing, home goods and holiday decorations. Her other beauty gift picks include, The INKEY List Winter Skin 101 set, Shikohin’s The Konjac Mochi Trio, Violette_Fr Chéri(e) Me Holiday Gift Set, Secret Weightless Dry Spray, Olay Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, and Bio-Oil® (Natural).
