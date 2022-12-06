Do you struggle to find the perfect gift for your kids? Whether your kids are young or older,
Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here to help you with great ideas that bring both fun and games under your tree. Her recommendations include, Crayola Colors of the World Crayons, Colors of the World Coloring Book, Colors of Kindness, 64 ct Crayons, Color Wonder Activity Pads. Bring the fun to the family with a Karaoke Machine from Masingo. Sherri’s picks for games include, Nutt Heads Kids Against Maturity, Joke King and Paco Sako. And her last picks for the season are woom Bikes which include, woom ORIGINAL 1 balance bike, woom ORIGINAL 4 bike and don’t forget to pick up a woom KIDS’ Helmet.
If you want more information on anything you saw today or more holiday gift ideas follow Sherri @momhint.
