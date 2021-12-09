Gift ideas for everyone

PIX11 Partner

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

This weekend, more than likely, you’ll be hitting the stores looking for that perfect gift.
Beauty expert, Milly Almodovar is taking the stress out of your shopping with many great gift ideas including products from, Aura Frames Mason Luxe Frame, Grip2ü, Boots Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Boots Ingredients Vitamin C Serum, Good Patch Holiday Cheer Set, Peter Thomas Roth Mask To The Max Set, Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Dual Plate Salon Flat Iron, LISTERINE® Cool Mint® Antiseptic Mouthwash, LISTERINE® Pocketpaks Cool Mint Oral Care Strips, Flor De Maria Collection Cici Patent Pumps, and Gabb Wireless.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

PIX11 Partner

PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss