“GetCoveredNJ” offers affordable health insurance for NJ residents with Open Enrollment through January 31st

PIX11 Partner
Posted: / Updated:

Access to affordable, quality health insurance is vital to making sure you and your family receive proper medical care. New Jersey is making it easy for residents to shop for premium health care with its online marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey.  

Right now is the time to sign up in the Garden State with Open Enrollment through January 31st. 

Residents who sign-up at before the January 31st deadline will have health insurance coverage beginning on February 1st. Click here to visit the Get Covered New Jersey website and start shopping right now for affordable and quality coverage. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

PIX11 Partner

PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss