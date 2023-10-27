What you eat greatly affects your health and how you feel, and probiotics have been top of mind for the last few years.

Rudy Lara from Yakult U.S.A joined Marysol Castro to discuss the role probiotics play in our digestive system. Yakult is a probiotic drink, which helps people to take their daily probiotics quick and easy. What’s more, the taste is great with the unique flavor that everyone can enjoy.

Yakult is now sold in over 40 countries.

Yakult is in the yogurt at such locations as Target, Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Acme, Kings Food Market or Walmart. You can also visit the store locator for more information at YakultUSA.com.

