Inflation is hitting us all hard! Verizon conducted a national survey finding almost half of American consumers plan to re-evaluate their spending ahead of summer.

Steve Van Dinter, who is a Verizon tech expert, is going to show us how we can get more for our money!

He says the first thing you’ll want to do is look for deals! And now Verizon has an offer everyone is going

to love, whether you’re a current customer or new to Verizon.

For a limited time, get a free 5G phone on Verizon or up to $800 to put toward a new 5G phone with select

trade-in and select 5G Unlimited plans.

Steve also lets us now know to save on our home internet service, plus shows us what “Win Wednesdays” are all about at Verizon.

To learn about all these great savings head to verizon.com/deals.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction