As we set goals and resolutions this year, let’s also reassess our beauty routines and see where there’s room for improvement.
Beauty expert, Milly Almodovar shows off her favorite products to get gorgeous in 2023. Milly’s product recommendations include, Plant Power by Nails.INC, Olay Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid, Olay Body Lotion with Hyaluronic Acid, Secret Weightless Dry Spray, Ambi Fade Serum with Retinol, and Ambi Even and Clear Fade Cream.
