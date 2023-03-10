Big news from a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services, Guaranteed Rate announced the launch of Same Day Mortgage, delivering loan approval in 24 hours or less.

The industry first expands upon guaranteed rate’s long standing commitment to delivering a fast, efficient, and cutting-edge financing process to borrowers.

The program first rolled out to a select group of customers in 2022, resulting in $1.1 billion in closed loan volume.

Same Day mortgage launched March 7th nationwide with a much larger portfolio of loan types and offerings including purchase and refinance. To learn more, please go to rate.Com/same-day-mortgage.

