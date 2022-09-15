Sleep plays an major role in our health. A good night’s sleep empowers the body to recover and lets you wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with great ideas to help your entire family get the best sleep possible.
First up, she says to spoil your skin while you sleep with OLAY’s Retinol24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer. Humidifiers also have benefits when it come to getting a good night’s sleep, Sherri recommends the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde. For the kids, try L’il Critters™ Melatonin Gummies. As for bedding and accessories, Sherri recommends, Saatva’s Banded Percale Sheet Set, and Saatva’s Weighted Silk Eye Mask. And just for our viewers, visit saatva.com/momhint for exclusive discounts of up to $500 with any mattress purchase through mid-October or visit their flagship location at 969 3rd Avenue, off of 57th Street. For more of Sherri’s great recommendations, head to Instagram and follower her @momhint.
Sleep plays an major role in our health. A good night’s sleep empowers the body to recover and lets you wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with great ideas to help your entire family get the best sleep possible.