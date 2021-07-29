Get a better night’s sleep by adjusting your pillow

NEW YORK (WWTI) -- Schools in New York State are now prohibited from filing lawsuits against parents or guardians for unpaid meal fees.

This was following the enactment of new legislation, S.5151A/A.65277A, signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday. The Governor's Office stated that this builds on the state's "No Student Goes Hungry" program, aiming to help protect students and families from legal tactics.