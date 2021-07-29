Get a better night’s sleep by adjusting your pillow

PIX11 Partner

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Have you ever slept on a pillow that’s too flat or thick and woke up with a sore neck? Now you can adjust your pillow to your preference for a better night’s sleep.
The inventor of the Saybrook adjustable pillow shows us how it works.
If you’d like to try a Saybrook adjustable pillow, head to saybrooksleep.com.
And just for our PIX11 viewers, they have a special offer right now: buy 1, get 1 for 20 percent off by using the checkout code TV20 if you buy in the next 30 minutes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

PIX11 Partner

PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss