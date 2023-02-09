From food to drinks everyone is starting to get their menu together for the big game!

Not sure what you’re going to make?

Lifestyle expert, Yesi de Avila has some food and drink ideas that will pump up your entertaining game!

Her recommendations include:

WHOLLY® Guacamole

You can get WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE free with any Instacart purchase Feb. 10-12th, *for a limited time only; Instacart terms and conditions apply.

WHOLLY® Guacamole is also gifting one lucky fan an entire year of free guacamole! All you have to do is head to Instagram @eatwholly for details on how to enter

CHI-CHI’S® salsas Instagram: @chichisbrand – chichis.com

To commemorate the 57th annual big game day, the salsa brand is offering 57 salsa lovers in the U.S. a chance to win. Simply head to the CHI-CHI’S® brand Instagram channel @chichisbrand, for more details.

For recipe ideas or learn where to buy CHI-CHI’S® products, please visit chichis.com.

Post Office Cafe in Babylon, Long Island “No House Rules” Drink

Recipe:

“No House Rules”

2 OZ Aged white rum

1 OZ Pineapple syrup

½ OZ Simple syrup

½ OZ Luxardo maraschino liquor

½ OZ Lime juice

2 DASHES of Peychaud’s bitters for ombre

GARNISH: mint and grated nutmeg, star anise