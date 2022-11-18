Verizon wants to help connect New Yorkers to the future.

From robots to interactive cityscapes, Verizon and Nokia showed-off 5G innovations we’ll soon see in the New York area.

In New York, Verizon has invested nearly $4.6 billion dollars, to meet the demands on the network. Verizon’s 5g service enhances experiences in sports and entertainment venues in new york.

The next installment of the Verizon Business 5g Innovation Sessions will take place in Phoenix, Arizona, the location of this year’s Super Bowl.

