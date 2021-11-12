Fun, sexy, holiday styles

With the holiday season about to be in full-swing, your calendar is likely going to be filled with parties, gift exchanges and get-togethers! Whatever the dress-code, you want to stand out with a fun and festive look!
Style expert Alison Deyette, has the show-stoppers from Venus, which include a little red dress, a sequin tuxedo romper, an ombre sequin dress, a sequin off the shoulder dress, a sequin jumpsuit, and something cozy for those casual get togethers.

Shop at Venus.com and use the code FREESHIPNY to get free shipping on your order.

