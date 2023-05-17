As anyone who has gone through a divorce can tell you, the process is rarely easy. Tensions run high, and couples often make poor decisions in the heat of the moment.

So there are a number of things you should not do that will help lessen the chance you’ll regret your decision later on.

Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, who is an attorney and founder of The Cronin Law Firm shares her top 4 “divorce don’ts.

If you’d like further advice from Sabrina, head to croninlawfirm.com and sabrinashaheen.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction