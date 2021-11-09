Foster Grant: Holiday gifts for the whole family

BROADRY — Julie Loffredi shows PIX11 the latest styles this season from eyewear maker Foster Grant, including top sunglasses, blue light, and the Sofia Vergara X Foster Grant readers. The brand is also offering a special for holiday shoppers. For a limited time, enjoy 20% off sitewide on FosterGrant.com through Dec. 31, 2021, using code FGHoliday20.
Connect with PIX11 Online
PIX11 Partner
PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.