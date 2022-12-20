It’s crunch time for the holidays and while many of us are running around picking up last minute gifts, there’s a real crisis, the number of New Yorkers going hungry is growing. Nearly 1.6 million New Yorkers are food insecure.

Leslie Gordon, the President and CEO of Food Bank for New York City shows us how her group is helping combat the problem, how we can also pitch in and help and if you need assistance, how you can get the help you need.

If you’d like to give or get back from Food Bank For New York City please visit their website at FoodBankNYC.org.

There, people can also find information about advocating and volunteering at Food Bank For New York City or one of it’s member organizations.

