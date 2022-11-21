This holiday season, you can actually help strengthen our community by helping fight hunger and food insecurity.

It’s easy to make an impact by teaming up with Food Bank for New York City.

Alex Lee visited their Community Kitchen and Pantry in west Harlem and found out why this place is the heart of the community.

If you’d like to give to, or get help from Food Bank for New York City head to

foodbanknyc.org. There, you can even find out about volunteering at one of their food distributions!

