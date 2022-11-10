A new app is bringing real dating back.

It’s called “First Round’s on Me” and it’s for people who want to cut out the small talk and actually meet for a date.

Joe Feminella, the founder of FROME shows us how the dating app works, how it gets you on a date quicker, safety features and why you can only book one date per day.

Need an incentive to sign up? Anyone who downloads the app and creates a full profile in November will receive a promo code for $25 dollars in SEATED money.

First Round’s On Me is now available for Android and iOS. Head to firstroundsonme.co and download the app, make a profile, and get yourself a date!

