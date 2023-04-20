For more than 30 years, the Korean American Family Service Center has been serving the tri-state area.

The non-profit organization is committed to battling domestic violence and assault within the Korean American community. They do that by combining a prevention and intervention perspective that remains sensitive to their cultural setting.

New York Living’s Marysol Castro talked with Jeehae Fischer, the Executive Director of KAFSC, to discuss the services the organization offers to those in need.

Click here to visit the KAFSC website and learn more about the group and how you can help.