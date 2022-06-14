If you’re still on the fence on what to get your dad for father’s day, why not go with something that’s stylish and functional.

With it being Men’s Health Awareness month, we’re talking about the importance of eyecare and eyewear! Entertainment and lifestyle expert, Josh McBride, show us some great gift ideas recommended by The Vision Council which is the leading trade association for the vision care industry. His picks include, sunglasses by Carrera US, Under Armour, Blue Tech & Revo, Zaldaingerous FixieMax, Rumble, Zenga, and Timberland. For the older dads and grandfathers, Josh’s recommends, Digital Magnifiers & Miniature Telescopic Eyeglasses.

If you’d like tips to keep your eyes healthy head to visionoptions.thevisioncouncil.org.

You can find more of Josh’s Father’s Day gift ideas on Instagram @joshymcb.

