Dads are notoriously hard to shop for, especially if you’re on a budget.
But today, we’ve enlisted lifestyle expert, Josh McBride to help us take the stress out of shopping.
Josh’s recommendations include saving money by shopping on Slick Deals. Josh also recommends many products that will make the dad in your life’s day, including, Martell Cordon Bleu, Jameson Black Barrel and picking up cologne at So Avant Garde. Other ideas that Josh recommends, the Philips Norelco Shave Series 9000, gifts from Men’s Wearhouse, Rabbit Hole Bourbon, and eyewear from Alexander Daas Sunglasses.
If you’d like to check out more of Josh’s recommendations, head to Instagram @joshymcb.
