Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few must have products that are perfect for the fall season with a little something for everyone in the family.

MILKADAMIA MILKADAMIA.COM

Celebrate the coziness of Fall with Milkadamia’s deliciously made, regeneratively farmed macadamia nut milk. Only the highest quality raw, not roasted, macadamia nuts create Milkadamia’s smooth taste and milky creaminess. It’s the tastiest choice for your coffee, breakfast cereal, or superfood smoothie. You can even cook with Milkadamia this holiday season! Sweet and Savory recipes LOVE Milkadamia milks. Stir it into soup or add it to your favorite baked fall treat. It’s dairy free, soy free, GMO free, and gluten free! Follow them on Instagram @milkadamia

Luxe Hydration Hand Cream Set

The Plexus® Luxe Hydration Hand Cream Set delights your skin with the soft touch it deserves.

Enriched with skin-loving ingredients like vitamin E and shea butter, this trio provides on-the-go hydration that leaves the skin feeling soft and nourished, and even helps with dryness during the harsh winter elements. https://plexusworldwide.com/

Out now: A Fire in the Flesh

Bestselling author Jennifer L. Armentrout has released A Fire in the Flesh, book 3 in the Flesh and Fire Series.

This segment is sponsored by Bourbon Blonde Blog