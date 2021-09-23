Fall finds to freshen up your home and recipes

It’s officially fall y’all! And as we welcome in all the pumpkin spice goodness and the cozy sweaters, we’re welcoming in lifestyle contributor Limor Suss to share some great fall finds.

Included are JCPenney x The Novogratz Back to Everything Collection at JCPENNEY.com,

Hood Cottage Cheese at Hood.com, Airly Oat Clouds which you can find at AirlyFoods.com

& Amazon.com, and Fitfactor’s High Protein Bars, The Vitamin Shoppe store or vitaminshoppe.com.

For more information, visit LimorLoves.com and follow along on Instagram @Limorsuss.

Sponsored by Limor Media