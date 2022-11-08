Fall is far from over, so why not enjoy all there is to offer. Lifestyle expert, Josh McBride shows us some fall essentials you’ll want to pick up. Josh’s recommendations include fall fragrances from So-Avant-Garde, a fall drink featuring Martini & Rossi Fiero, fall skincare from NIVEA Sensitive Calm Line, sunglasses from Maui Jim Sunglasses, fall beauty must-haves from JCPenney Beauty, fall food from Aplenty, and fall getaway with Red Cottage.
PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.