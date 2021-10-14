Fall beauty must-haves

PIX11 Partner

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Cooler temperatures can really take a toll on our skin and hair. So today, beauty expert, Milly Almodovar is going to show you some fall beauty must-haves. They include, NIVEA Body Wash with Nourishing Serum, Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturize, Revlon Mix Curler Adjustable Curling Wand, CBD For Life All The Feels Set, Gurunanda Halo XL Diffuser, Sweet Chef Celery + Hyaluronic Acid serum, Ambi Even & Clear Soothing Chamomile Complexion Facial Cleanser.

This segment is sponsored by Milly Almodovar

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

PIX11 Partner

PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss