With Labor Day in the past, we’ve put away our white clothing, and started embracing fall! And that means we need to transition our beauty routines too.
Beauty expert, Milly Almodovar is back with some fall must-haves. Her fall picks include, OLAY Retinol24 + Peptide Advanced Twin Pack which is available for 12.50 off a twin pack until Sunday, 9/25 at Costco or Costco.com. Milly also recommends, Hello Unicorn & Dragon Toothpastes, Olay Body Fearless Artist Collection, Clinical Skin Vitamin C Pro-Collagen Serum,
Revela Hair Revival Serum, Revela Brow Serum, Spa Sciences Nuri LED Thermal Smart Facial Skincare Mask Infuser, InfinityPro by Conair Cool Styler, and Pat McGrath LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick.
With Labor Day in the past, we’ve put away our white clothing, and started embracing fall! And that means we need to transition our beauty routines too.