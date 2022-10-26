The colder months can take a toll on your skin and hair so today we have some fall beauty fixes to keep you looking your best.
Beauty expert, Milly Almodovar is showing us her picks to give our skin and hair that much needed pick me up!
Milly’s recommdations are: OLaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit, Beauty Stat Universal C Skin Refiner and is now 30% off in store and online from October 27-29 at ultabeauty.com, Emepelle Eye Cream, Emepelle Night Cream, and Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer.
