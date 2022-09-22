If you’re thinking ahead to some warm weather getaways this fall or winter, you’re in luck! We were joined by parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi, with her top picks for warm weather travel. For more information visit CarlyOnTV.com and follow Carly on Instagram at @hellocapitalm

Featured recommendations:

Tasting Texas Food + Wine Festival

TastingTexas.com

The Palm Beaches

thepalmbeaches.com

UV Skinz UPF 50+ Sunwear

uvskinz.com – code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa book your trip at cbayresport.com



Save over 60% on fall getaways for bookings through October 31, 2022. Premium All-Inclusive rates start at $349 per room, per night based on double occupancy for stays of five nights or more for travel 10/4-10/14/22, and $389 for travel 10/15-12/20/22, including airport transfers from Hewanorra International Airport, and all government taxes and gratuities. Kids under three stay free, children 3-11 stay for US$39 per night and ages 12-17 stay for just US$59 per night.

Save over 60% on Fall Girls Getaway Package for bookings through October 31, 2022, using booking code GG SPA. Premium All-Inclusive Rates start at $99 per person, per night based on quad occupancy, or $199 per person, per night based on double occupancy for stays of five nights or more in Harmony or Splash Premium Oceanview accommodations for travel 10/4-12/20/22, including added value of a 30-minute massage or facial at the oceanfront Sanctuary Spa and a Sunset Catamaran Cruise per person.