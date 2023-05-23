If you’re looking to experience Japan right here in New York City , there’s an institution that just celebrated its 116th birthday that not only offers a sanctuary-like atmosphere, but also year-round events featuring Japanese arts and culture, education as well as business and policy.

We headed into Japan Society, where the President and CEO, Dr. Joshua Walker shared more of what New Yorkers can experience once they step foot into the building. The Curator and Interim Director, Tiffany Lambert also shows us part of the Spring exhibition of Kyohei Inukai.

If you’d like more information on Japan Society’s current art exhibition or if you’d like to purchase tickets or a membership head to japansociety.org.

