The day of the dead is a holiday in Mexico that celebrates loved ones who have passed. The day is spent reminiscing with family and friends over good food and tequila.

Espolón Tequila Spicy Margarita

45ml Espolón Blanco/Reposado

15ml Ancho Reyes

30ml Fresh lime juice

10ml Agave syrups

METHOD

Shake ingredients with ice, double strain into coupette

GARNISH

Sea Salt Crushed (half-rim is a good option)

Lime peel or wedge