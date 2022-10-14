NEW YORK — The Museum of the Dog will be giving away a dual level membership ($95 value) to three lucky winners! Entries have 6 weeks to enter. This membership includes the following perks:

Unlimited Museum admission for 1 year

15% discount at the Museum store

Priority registration for Museum events

Admission to special Members Only events & Exhibition Previews

An AKC Museum of the Dog Membership Card

A subscription to the quarterly newsletter and AKC Family Dog

One Grand Prize Winner will also receive a $100 VISA gift card in addition to their dual level membership.