NEW YORK — The Museum of the Dog will be giving away a dual level membership ($95 value) to three lucky winners! Entries have 6 weeks to enter. This membership includes the following perks:
- Unlimited Museum admission for 1 year
- 15% discount at the Museum store
- Priority registration for Museum events
- Admission to special Members Only events & Exhibition Previews
- An AKC Museum of the Dog Membership Card
- A subscription to the quarterly newsletter and AKC Family Dog
One Grand Prize Winner will also receive a $100 VISA gift card in addition to their dual level membership.