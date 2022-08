Are you a diehard Amazins’ fan? This one’s for you: Enter to win a Mets prize pack and gift card.

The winner will receive an officially licensed New York Mets Jersey and a New York Mets hat along with a $500 gift card.

The contest begins on August 13th and goes through September 30th.

Entrants may only enter once during the contest period.

This contest is brought to you by PIX11 and sponsored by AARP New York.