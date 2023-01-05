As the new year gets underway, many of us are looking for ways to improve ourselves and our lives. Some turn to psychics to guide them in that journey.

We’ve invited Psychic Astrologer, Tatiana, from Psychic Source to see how we can all benefit from a reading.

There are times in our lives when we are left with many unanswered questions about people, places and experiences; past, present, and future. A psychic advisor can tune into the energy field of the client and receive messages which can be extremely helpful. A client can feel a sense of inner strength, empowerment, calm and relief after getting clarity from the new information about their concerns.

Tatiana, explains what Mercury in Retrograde means to each of us, and also gives Marysol and Chris a live reading.

Psychic Source is offering a free 30-minute reading to one lucky winner. You must be 18 years or older, this is a value of $600. Enter below for your chance to win.

If you’d like more information on Psychic Source head to PsychicSource.com.