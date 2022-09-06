The US Open is underway and being one of the most highly anticipated sporting events of the year, it sure has not disappointed fans and is the event to attend right now in the city.

New York Living’s Alex Lee took us on a tour of the premiere spot to check out all the action at the US Open, the Emirates Suite.

Alex got a taste of the luxury experience the suite offers, bringing the Emirates Airline “Fly Better” promise to the tennis court with caviar, champagne, and even a whiskey tasting menu.

In celebration of Emirates Airline’s 11th year of sponsoring the U.S. Open, they’ve partnered with PIX11 to give away tickets to the U.S. Open. Click here to enter by Sept. 7 for your chance to win tickets.