Spring is a time of renewal and for many that may mean rethinking their relationships.

When a marriage ends, you can often face a perfect storm of stressful events from new living arrangements to parenting schedules and of course decisions about money and property.

Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, who is an attorney and founder of The Cronin Law Firm, may help ease your stress with four “divorce do’s.”

If you’d like further advice from Sabrina, head to croninlawfirm.com and sabrinashaheen.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction