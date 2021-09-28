Early Holiday Shopping Tips from Brad’s Deals

Casey Runyan from Brad’s Deals encourages shoppers to get ahead of their holiday shopping plans as retailers are struggling to make the season bright due to supply chain issues and shipping woes.

Casey says consumers should consider getting a jump start for a variety of reasons, “supply chain issues are resulting in less inventory on the shelves and in warehouses for popular toys, electronics, and artificial Christmas trees and holiday decorations. This is driving up shipping costs and may lead to delivery delays.”

Consumers can sign up for deal alerts to track early sales for all wish list products, download mobile shopping apps to jump on deals anywhere at any time, and should identify backup gift recommendations in case the perfect gift is unfortunately inaccessible this year.

