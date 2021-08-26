E-Scooter safety tips

This year, we’ve partnered with Jacoby and Meyers to put your safety first.

We have tackled bike safety. We reminded folks to always wear a helmet, stay in the bicycle lanes and make sure to use flashing lights on front and back of their bikes.

We have also talked about the importance of safety in apartment buildings which included harmful situations renters should be reporting like uneven stairs, unsafe elevators and inadequate security.

Today, Andrew Finkelstein, the managing partner from Jacoby and Meyers New York is talking about the new law passed regarding electric scooters, how they may affect you on the road and safety tips for both drivers and e-scooter operators.

If you’d like more safety tips when it comes e-scooter safety visit jmlawyer.com.