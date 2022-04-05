Dunkin’ is hosting a Dunkin’ Connections event at the Flatiron Plaza in Manhattan through April 6th. It’s part of Dunkin’s new campaign promoting 2 medium iced coffees for $5 through April 26th. Guests can sip samples of Dunkin’ iced coffee while catching up with the people they’ve been missing most! For more details visit dunkinconnections.com.

