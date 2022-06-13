What makes a delivery experience a great one? It’s not just about the taste and quality of the food that’s delivered, but about the overall at-home dining experience. As food delivery continues to boom, DoorDash created a list like no other.

DoorDash’s first ever annual Most Loved All Stars restaurant list was released today, and it shares the best restaurants to order delivery from.

PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked with DoorDash spokesperson Gillean Barkyoumb to learn more about this new annual list, including a section that focuses on Most Loved Restaurants here in the New York!