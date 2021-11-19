Delicious, nutritious holiday breakfasts

The holidays are a time when we share meals with family and friends, so why not start the day out with some memorable breakfast recipes.

Banana Oat Pancakes

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 15-20min

Total Time: 15-20min

Ingredients:

1 cup regular cooking oats

2 cups Planet Oat Original

1 cup almond flour

2 eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 medium ripe banana

For serving:

Salted butter

Sliced banana

Pure maple syrup

Cinnamon

Directions:

Add oats to a high-speed blender and pulse until a coarse flour forms.

Add all the other ingredients to the blender and blend, lid on, until batter is smooth.

Spray a large non-stick skillet with cooking spray. Heat pan over medium heat. When pan is hot, begin cooking pancakes, working in batches. Pour approximately 1/4 cup of batter into the pan for each pancake and cook until the pancake bottom is golden brown (check by lifting up an edge of the pancake with a spatula) and the bubbles in the pancake begin to pop and leave open holes, about 90 seconds. Flip and cook on the other side for another 60-90 seconds, or until both sides are golden brown. Repeat until all the batter is gone.

Serve pancakes with salted butter, sliced banana, pure maple syrup and cinnamon.

