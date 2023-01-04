As many of us begin our New Year’s resolutions, we have one piece of advice, keep it simple and you’re more likely to reach success.

Eco-lifestyle expert Danny Seo, recommends to do just one thing a day to make big impact. He share his tips from water bottles, to clothing and even what you can do with old milk!

If you’d like more eco-friendly living tips, pick up the latest issue of “Naturally, Danny Seo.”

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction