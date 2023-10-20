Looking for an exceptional getaway where everything is catered to your liking?

Make your next vacation a cruise and get ready for the adventure of a lifetime!

Marysol Castro and Alex Lee had the opportunity to board the newly relaunched Crystal Serenity following a multi-million dollar refurbishment.

And you can see why this ship, its guest experiences and its service is nothing but exceptional. Crystal Serenity will be back sailing from the New York area next fall with some amazing itineraries including a Caribbean sailing to Barbados!

If you’d like to book your next vacation now with this exceptional cruise brand, head to CrystalCruises.com.



