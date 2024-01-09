Each Tuesday over the next few weeks, we’re going beyond the bell.

Today we’re concentrating on the impact teachers can have on students.

Joining Marysol Castro and Alex Lee from Coney Island Prep Public Charter School is Leslie-Bernard Joseph, the school’s chief executive officer, Riley Dubois, who is a student at the school, and Crystal Dewar, the Upper Elementary School principal.

They’re sharing what sets Coney Island Prep apart from other schools, why their teachers ar top notch and what they’re looking for when it comes to adding new staff members.

If you’re interested in learning more about Coney Island Prep or how to apply for open positions coneyislandprep.org/careers.

