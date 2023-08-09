Climate change is taking its toll on the New York area.

The extreme weather events this summer may have caught some of us by surprise.

But the company that supplies power to 10 million New Yorkers has been preparing for this for years to make sure their customers can count on them when needed most.

Marysol Castro met up with Con Edison Strategic Planning Engineer, Nelson Yip and Jessica Ptashenchuk a Con Edison Meteorologist, who explained how the Con Edison team works together now to implement changes for the future. For more information on Con Edison’s strategic plan to serve its customers, head to coned.com.

