Con Edison’s energy efficiency programs & incentives help multi-family dwellings conserve energy & save money

Con Edison is taking sustainability to new heights across the city. We’ve shown you how Con Edison can help customers save energy and money whether they live in an apartment, in a home, or to run a business.

Now we’ll show you how Con Edison is helping the city be more energy-efficient on a much larger scale.

New York living’s Marysol Castro visited Marcus Garvey Village in Brooklyn to see how developers are working with Con Edison to make the new expansion there a sustainable one. It’s all part of Con Edison’s clean energy commitment.

Visit coned.com/cleanenergy. There you’ll find Con Edison’s plan to transition to a clean energy future. The site also has tips on how customers can save energy and money, whether you’re a renter, homeowner, business owner or a developer. Visit coned.com/savings for those details.