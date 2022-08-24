When it comes to being energy efficient every little bit counts!

And being more efficient will also save you money.

The folks at Con Edison are showing us how customers can make changes in their home, big and small, that can help cut down their energy bill.

It’s all part of Con Edison’s clean energy commitment.

For more tips on how to save energy and money on your bill head to the Con Edison website and click on the Save Energy and Money tab.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction