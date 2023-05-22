When you’re a major energy company serving millions of people, going green takes a lot of work.

Con Edison has several big construction projects underway that will fundamentally change the way we receive energy, by connecting New York to cleaner power.

Those projects will also help improve health concerns in communities too long overlooked.

From new transmission lines in Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island, to the early stages of the new Brooklyn Clean Energy Hub, New York Living’s Marysol Castro checked out the work happening now to make our future a greener one.

To learn more about Con Edison’s groundbreaking initiatives towards a clean energy future, visit coned.com/energyinnovation.