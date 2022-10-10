Businesses have all sorts of different costs and expenses, and one expense almost every business must deal with is their energy bill.

Con Edison is helping business owners reduce their energy usage with programs that improve efficiency and lead to savings on their bottom line. It’s all part of Con Edison’s clean energy commitment.

New York Living’s Marysol Castro caught up with a Brooklyn grocery store owner to see the energy efficient upgrades he has made to keep his costs down.

On Wednesday, October 12 from 2 pm – 5 p-m, Con Edison will be in Brooklyn stopping by businesses on Vanderbilt Avenue offering free, no obligation energy assessments. After the visit, business owners will get a free detailed report. It will include personalized recommendations and incentives available to help make their business more efficient and lower the cost of their energy bill.

Visit conEd.com/SmallBusiness to learn more.